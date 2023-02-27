We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snickers Milk Chocolate Snack Bar 48g

Snickers Milk Chocolate Snack Bar 48g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 Snickers = 48 g
Energy
994kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072kJ

Milk chocolate (35%) with soft nougat (14%) and caramel centre (28%) with peanuts (22%).100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa**100% Verified as responsibly sourced cocoa. We purchase a volume of responsibly sourced cocoa equivalent to the volume used in this product. Learn more at www.mars.com/COCOA-EUROPE
Free from Artificial Colours, Flavours & PreservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 48G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Peanuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Palm Fat, Whey Permeate (Milk), Milk Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: other Nuts.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48 g

Net Contents

48g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

