Jack Daniel's Bonded Tennessee Whiskey 70Cl

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey The ingredients and whiskey making process of Jack Daniel’s Bonded is the same as Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey - 80% corn, 12% barley and 8% rye. After the charcoal mellowing process, new whiskey is placed in select barrels during the same season and aged for a minimum of 4 years. The finished product is bottled at 50% ABV that is darker & bolder liquid. Jack Daniel’s Bonded is a unique whiskey from Jack Daniel Distillery.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey is a big, bold Tennessee whiskey bottled at 50% ABV. This American whiskey delivers layered flavor notes of caramel, rich oak and spice giving way to a pleasantly lingering finish with a hint of smoke. Enjoy this whiskey on the rocks or in mixed drinks like a Boulevardier. This edition of Jack is one you can enjoy when you're out with friends or when you're relaxing after a long week. It's a Bottled-in-Bond whiskey, which means it's distilled by a single distiller during a single distillation season, matured in a government-bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 50% ABV. The whiskey barrels that are used in this process are hand-selected for their characteristics of deep colour, flavour and aroma, which deliver a darker, richer and more oak-forward character. Live Free. Drink Responsibly. Aroma: Caramel, rich oak and spice Color: Dark Mahogany Taste: Big and bold with dark brown sugar, cooked fruit and seared oak Finish: Warm baking spice with a bit of smoke

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey comes from the United States oldest registered distillery and is charcoal mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal. The Distillery, founded in 1866 by Mr. Jack Daniel in Lynchburg, Tennessee, is one of the most well-known producers of whiskey in the world. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is made with the finest corn, rye and barley malt. Its distinctive character is a result of natural fermentation, careful distillation, and use of the Distillery’s iron-free water from the Cave Spring that runs at a constant 13°C.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey is Bottled-in-Bond, aged in select barrels and bottled at 50% ABV. One 70cl bottle of Jack Daniel's Bonded Tennessee Whiskey Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey is designed for classic American cocktails, on the rocks or neat. Boulevardier is classic cocktail that works well with Jack Daniel’s Bonded whiskey profile: Bonded Boulevardier 40ml Jack Daniel's Bonded 20ml Sweet Vermouth 20ml Campari Orange peel for Garnish

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

United States

Net Contents

70cl

Preparation and Usage

Lower age limit

18 Years

Type of Closure

Natural Cork