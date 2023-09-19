Tesco Slow Cooked Gammon Shanks With Honey and Mustard 545g

Instructions: 800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 8 mins

Decant meat and juices from pouch into a microwaveable container.

Cook on full power for 6 minutes (800W/ 900W).

Remove from microwave and drain cooking juices then cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W)/ 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).

Pour the contents of the sauce sachet over the shanks and cook on full power for a further 30 seconds (800W/900W).

Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Do not reheat.