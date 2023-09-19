We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked Gammon Shanks With Honey and Mustard 545g

Tesco Slow Cooked Gammon Shanks With Honey and Mustard 545g

£5.50

£10.09/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1178kJ
279kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.87g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 627kJ / 149kcal

Slow cooked cured pork gammon shanks with a honey and mustard sauce.
SLOW COOKED Sweet & Succulent Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 545G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Honey and Mustard Sauce (20%) [Water, Brown Sugar, Honey, Sugar, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Pimento, Turmeric), Wholegrain Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Pimento), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, English Mustard (Water, Mustard Flour, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Pimento), Cornflour], Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

545g e

