Gosh Veggie Cocktail Sausages 216G
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Mini veggie sausages made from chickpea, cauliflower and butterbean, simply blended with a Cumberland style seasoning of sage and pepper.
- Check us out for more naturally delicious recipe ideas... GOSHFOOD.COM
- At Gosh! We only ever use 100% natural ingredients in our tasty, plant-based food. No nasties, fakeries or artificial preservatives! All we do is use the best ingredients from mother nature and create a flavour sensation that's ready for you to eat.
- ...That's why we're naturally delicious!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-022
- Naturally Delicious
- Perfect size for picnics, lunch boxes & parties
- Ready to eat
- 100% plant based
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 216G
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas¹ (37%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cauliflower² (7%), Butter Beans³ (7%), Rice Flour, Potato Flakes, Salt, Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Coriander, Ground Mace, White Pepper, Black Pepper, (¹, ², ³ Origin: EU and non-EU)
Allergy Information
- Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds
Storage
For use by date, see front of pack.Keep me refrigerated below 5°C. After opening, eat within 3 days and within the stated use by date. Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for a lunch box or picky tea, our cocktail sausages are great for snacking on with crunchy veggies & hummus.
- No need to heat, ready to eat:
- Tasty lunch box snacks
- Perfect finger food for parties
- Healthy after-school snacks
- Great in your picnic hamper
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you! Get in touch at:
- 20 Harcourt Street,
- Dublin 2.
- Email: hello@goshfood.com
Net Contents
216g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (40g sausages)
|Energy kJ
|1006kJ
|402kJ
|Energy kcal
|241kcal
|96kcal
|Fat
|13g
|5.2g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|8.4g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|2.9g
|Protein
|6.4g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.52g
|-
|-
Safety information
