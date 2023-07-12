We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Lavender & Hydration Body Lotion 400Ml

4.6(64)
£7.00

£1.75/100ml

NIVEA LAVENDER & HYDRATION BODY LOTION 400ML
Enriched with Deep Moisture Serum, natural origin oils and a delicate Lavender scent, the NIVEA® Lavender body lotion offers5in1 COMPLETE CARE:1. 48h Deep Moisture2. Dry out protection3. Smooth skin feel4. Soothes skin5. Healthy looking skinFor best resultsApply this body lotion to your whole body daily.Our care promiseWe use our 100 years of skincare expertise to carefully select the highest quality ingredients. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
Provides 48 hour deep moistureDry out protectionSmooth skin feelHealthy looking skinSoothing fragrance with essential Lavender Oil
Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Cocoglycerides, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Dicaprylyl Ether | Lavandula Angustifolia Flower Extract, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Cetyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum

Made in Germany

400ml ℮

