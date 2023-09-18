We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Orange Cookies 150g

Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Orange Cookies 150g

£2.35

£1.57/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cookie
Energy
559kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2237kJ / 536kcal

Gluten, milk and egg free oat cookies with Belgian dark chocolate chips and orange oil enrobed in Belgian dark chocolate.
Coated in rich Belgian dark chocolate and flavoured with zesty orange.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (40%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Gluten Free Oat Flour, Sugar, Gluten Free Oats (7%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chips (4.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Orange Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 45% minimum

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

