Organix Raspberry & Apple Soft Oaty Bars 6x23g

Baked flapjack bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and raspberry juice Organix is super proud to be recognised as a B Corp business, that meets high standards for people and planet. For recipes, tips and advice, Follow us @organixfood And visit our website: organix.com

NEW RECIPE Organix Soft Oaty Bars have a great NEW recipe making them even better for little tummies! With the same delicious taste and lovely soft texture, they now have the added benefit of new ingredient agave inulin, making them a rich source of fibre and lower in total sugar. We have also reduced the bar size to ensure they are under 100kcal (in line with government recommendations for children’s snacks). Plus, they’re now wrapped in our newly developed recyclable packaging meaning you can recycle them at store. Better for little tummies and better for the planet too!

We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.

EU Organic, CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture. FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.org Organix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.

Made with wholegrain oats 12+ Months on the go I'm organic No junk promise High in fibre Nothing artificial Vegetarian & vegan friendly

Pack size: 138G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 49.0%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 20.6%, Sunflower Oil 11.3%, Apple Juice Concentrate 8.8%, Agave Fibre (Inulin) 7.8%, Raspberry Juice Concentrate 2.5%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months