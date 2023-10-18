We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4x420g

Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4x420g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.85

£0.11/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a can
Energy
688kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

low

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 78kcal

Baked beans in a reduced sugar and salt tomato sauce.
Rich & Warming Best quality haricot beans carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
Pack size: 1.68KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haricot Beans (49%), Water, Tomato Purée (20%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Onion Extract, Paprika Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Clove Extract, Capsicum Extract, Flavouring.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

4 x 420g e

1/2 of a can
Energy
688kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

low

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 78kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haricot Beans (49%), Water, Tomato Purée (20%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Onion Extract, Paprika Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Clove Extract, Capsicum Extract, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (210g)
Energy328kJ / 78kcal688kJ / 163kcal
Fat0.3g0.6g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.5g26.1g
Sugars3.0g6.2g
Fibre4.2g8.9g
Protein4.2g8.8g
Salt0.29g0.60g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

View all Baked Beans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here