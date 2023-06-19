We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naturya Menopause Support Mixed Berry Flavour 175g

Vegan

Menopause Support Mixed BerryFind delicious recipes and learn more at naturya.com and instagram @naturyaEnjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
A mixed berry flavoured blend of superfoods including Maca & Ginseng with Calcium to support the menopause**Contributes to...Bone HealthCalcium helps to reduce the loss of bone mineral in post-menopausal women. Low bone mineral density is a risk factor for osteoporotic bone fractures**Hormonal BalanceVitamin B6 contributes to normal hormonal regulationEnergyVitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue** The claim is specifically intended for women 50 years and older and the beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of at least 1200 mg of calcium from all sources.The power of NMaca, Ginseng, Calcium, HempSourced from nature, this superfood blend is designed specifically for women to balance the body's hormones. Our mixed berry Menopause Support blend combines powerful superfoods to create a delicious, nutrient dense drink that is high in Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C, with Calcium to support the menopause. The combination of Maca, Ginseng, Hemp and Acai delivers powerful, natural nourishment to your body.
Vitamin B6, calcium, vitamin CSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 175G
Calcium helps to reduce the loss of bone mineral in post-menopausal womenVitamin B6 contributes to normal hormonal regulationVitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Hemp Protein Powder (26%), Sweetener (Erythritol), Inulin Powder, Baobab Powder, Maca Powder (5.5%), Calcium from Seaweed, Beetroot Powder, Strawberry Powder (3%), Thickener (Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring, Marine Magnesium (Hydroxide), Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid), Acai Berry (1%), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (1%), Vitamin B6 (As Pyridoxine Hydrochloride)

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten. Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts.

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 servings

Net Contents

175g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Great for...Make your Menopause Support drink as below, mix into porridge or stir into yoghurt!Try this...Blend 2. 5 level tablespoons into 250ml of your favourite plant-based milk and shake or add to a smoothie. Mix well and enjoy!Due to lack of additives this product may clump. Simply massage bag to break up content before use.1 level tablespoon = 10g

