Warrior Reds Supplement Blackcurrant Flavour 100g

Warrior Reds Supplement Blackcurrant Flavour 100g

Warrior Reds Supp B/crnt Flavour 100g
Acai Berry, Beetroot, Cranberry, Strawberry, Goji Berry, PapayaWhy Choose Warrior RedsWarrior Reds provides you with everything you'd need from a Superfood Reds formula, using 9 anti-oxidant rich Superfoods concentrated for your convenience. powerful natural ingredients, of the highest possible quality, just like every supplement from Warrior!
9 Anti-Oxidant Rich Superfruits
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Beetroot Extract, Acai Berry 4:1, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Montmorency Cherry, Cranberry Extract 36:1, Olive Leaf Extract, Strawberry Juice Fruit Extract, Goji Berry Extract, Papaya Fruit Powder, Raspberry Fruit Juice Powder, Sweetener (Stevia)

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that also processes Milk, Egg, Soy, Wheat, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens contained in product, see ingredients marked in bold (or capitals).

Number of uses

Serving Size: 1 Scoop (5g), Servings Per Container: 20

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Take 1 rounded scoop mixed with 150-250ml water, best taken alongside a meal.

