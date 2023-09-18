We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Teco Finest 9 All Butter Pastry Mini Mince Pies

Teco Finest 9 All Butter Pastry Mini Mince Pies

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£0.28/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mince pie
Energy
356kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1693kJ / 403kcal

9 Mini all butter pastry cases filled with mincemeat infused with French brandy and port, with a sweet dusting.
Rich, crumbly all butter pastry packed with a delicious mix of plump vine fruits and glacé cherries. Infused with French brandy & ruby port, with a refreshing twist of lemon zest, tangerine oil and festive spices. Finished with a gentle sweet dusting.RICH & DECADENT with French brandy and port

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (43%) [Sugar, Sultanas, Apple Pulp, Currants, Brandy, Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Orange Peel, Apple, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cherry, Port, Mixed Spices, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Lemon Peel, Lemon Zest, Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Tangerine Oil], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Shea Fat.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

View all Mince Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here