Teco Finest 9 All Butter Pastry Mini Mince Pies

Rich, crumbly all butter pastry packed with a delicious mix of plump vine fruits and glacé cherries. Infused with French brandy & ruby port, with a refreshing twist of lemon zest, tangerine oil and festive spices. Finished with a gentle sweet dusting. RICH & DECADENT with French brandy and port

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (43%) [Sugar, Sultanas, Apple Pulp, Currants, Brandy, Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Orange Peel, Apple, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cherry, Port, Mixed Spices, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Lemon Peel, Lemon Zest, Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Tangerine Oil], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Shea Fat.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings