Taste Shack Juicy Corn Bites 241g

Microwave Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs. Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power and gently shake halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Do not reheat once cooled. Sweetcorn contains natural sugar which may cause bites to darken when heated.

General

Instructions: Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs. Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power and gently shake halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Do not reheat once cooled. Sweetcorn contains natural sugar which may cause bites to darken when heated.

Barbeque