We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Free From Seeded Brown Rolls 4 Pack

Tesco Free From Seeded Brown Rolls 4 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£0.38/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One roll
Energy
871kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1244kJ / 297kcal

Gluten free brown seeded bread rolls made with sunflower seed, linseed, flax seed and millet.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Mixed Seeds (13%) [Sunflower Seed, Linseed, Millet], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Yeast, Milled Flax Seed, Treacle, Humectant (Glycerol), Psyllium Husk Powder, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Apple Extract, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

View all Rolls, Buns & Ciabatta

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here