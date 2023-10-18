Eco Warrior Hand & Body Bar Coconut Blend 100G

AVOID CONTACT WITH THE EYES. IF PRODUCT ENTERS THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WARM WATER.

Directions for use: Lather bar into wet hands, and massage over body before rinsing with warm water.

Moisturising hand & Body bar with a creamy rich lather that will leave your skin feeling moisturised and cleansed. Fragranced with a coconut blend made from pure essential oils, including vanilla. Suitable for all skin types.

ECO WARRIOR HAND & BODY BAR C/NUT BLEND 100G For more information about our ingredients and other ranges, please see our website.

