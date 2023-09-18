We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Digest 20 Tea Bags 40g

Tesco Digest 20 Tea Bags 40g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200ml
Energy
17kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 9kJ / 2kcal

Herbal infusion with peppermint and Lemongrass with added Zinc
With zinc. A refreshing peppermint tea to help support normal digestion.
Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lemongrass (40%), Peppermint (16%), Camomile, Strawberry Leaves, Rosehip, Lemon Peel, Orange Peel, Flavouring, Zinc Gluconate Granules.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

40g e

Preparation and Usage

How to make the perfect cup of tea: 

Add 1 infusion bag and approximately 200ml freshly boiled water to cup, allow to infuse for at least 5 minutes stir and gently squeeze the bag to release the natural flavours. For a more intense flavour brew for longer.

