L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Permanent 2 Black

L'OREAL MAGIC RETOUCH PRMT 2 BLACK

Looking for that perfect quick fix between salon appointments or at home colouring? New Magic Retouch Permanent hair colour for 100% grey root coverage in just 10 minutes that blends seamlessly with your hair colour. Our new permanent and long-lasting solution for grey roots comes with 2 different applicators for a precise and easy application to target grey hair. Just mix the colour from one easy-to-squeeze bottle to cover 100% of grey roots for up to 4 weeks in one use*. Mixing your hair colour is now mess free as you can screw on the bottle the comb or precision cap and apply colour directly where you need it. Suitable for all hair types and textures. *Instrumental Test

100% grey coverage 10 minutes application that lasts up to 4 weeks Seamlessly blends with your hair colour New incorporated applicator brush: easy to use, mess free and precise Suitable for all hair types and textures

Ingredients

Colour Gel: 1254010 Aqua/Water, Alcohol Denat., PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Dlyceryl Lauryl Ether, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-5 Carboxylic Acid, Ethanolamine, Dipropylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Ammonium Hydroxide, P-Phenylenediamine, Poloxamer 338, Resorcinol, Oleyl Alcohol, M-Aminophenol, Hydroxypropyl Bis(n-Hydroxyethyl-P-Phenylenediamine) HCL, Ammonium Thiolactate, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. Z297332/1), Developer Crème: 1152439 Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202318/2)

Preparation and Usage