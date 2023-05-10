PEARS AMBER SOAP BARS 4 x 100G

Pears Pure & Gentle Transparent Soap Bar with Natural Oils carries our iconic fragrance of natural oils like Rosemary, Lavender and Thyme. Lather up your Pears Transparent Soap Bar and massage the smooth, rich lather over your face and body enjoying the iconic fragrance of Pears. Rinse away with warm water and enjoy soft, clean skin.

Pears, a soap with over 200 years of heritage, is prepared with a unique process of moulding & then matured until it reaches pure transparency. Each bar is still made with natural oils & filtered for purity. It is then finished by hand & checked by eye. So what you get in the end is a beautiful pure & gentle soap. If you like our Transparent Soap Bar then why not try our Shower Gel or our Liquid Hand Wash? We have three lovely fragrances; our iconic fragrance made with Natural Oils, our uplifting & refreshing fragrance with Mint Extract and our mild & refreshing fragrance with Lemon Extracts.

Dermatologically tested to be mild on the skin - the perfect Bar of Soap! A soap bar crafted to be gentle on your skin Iconic fragrance of Pears made with Natural Oils in a Transparent Soap Bar Over 200 years of soap making expertise

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sorbitol, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Sodium Rosinate, Glycerin, Sodium Palmate, Sodium Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-4, Sodium Laurate, Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Metabisulfite, Sodium Sulfate, Parfum (Perfume), Tetrasodium Etidronate, Lauryl Alcohol, Tetrasodium EDTA, BHT, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamal, Eugenol, Limonene, Linalool, Linalyl Acetate, CI 12490, CI 47005

Net Contents

4 x 100g