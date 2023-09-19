We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Duck and Pancakes with a Cherry Hoisin Sauce 720g

Tesco Duck and Pancakes with a Cherry Hoisin Sauce 720g

£8.50

£11.81/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2758kJ
659kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
31.6g

high

45%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.1g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Salt
1.37g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ / 250kcal

Slow cooked seasoned part deboned half duck with 12 pancakes and a cherry hoisin sauce sachet.
A taste of China Kit contains: Slow cooked half duck 12 soft pancakes Cherry Hoisin Sauce Ready in 35 mins. Serves 2
Pack size: 720G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (69%), Pancakes [Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt], Cherry Hoisin Sauce [Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Sour Cherry, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ginger Purée, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Yeast Extract, Clove], Sugar, Dried Garlic, Salt, Fennel, Cinnamon, Ginger, Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Star Anise, White Pepper, Clove, Chilli, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British duck.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

720g

Preparation and Usage

Requires cooking.

