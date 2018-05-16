Fielding Dairies Real Dairy Spray Cream Light 250G

13g of this product provides
Product Description
- UHT aerosol sweetened cream.
- 30% less fat**
- Reduced fat Whipped Spray Cream **(30% less fat content compared to the standard product).
- Wholesome goodness since 1974
- Deliciously sweet & light
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Cream (92%) (Milk), Sugar (5%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E472b), Stabiliser: Carrageenan (E407), Propellant: Nitrous Oxide (E942)
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: Allergens highlighted in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. After use store in refrigerator. Do not Freeze. For best before: see bottom of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- 1 Break seal
- 2 Shake gently
- 3 Spray
- 4 Wash nozzle
Number of uses
Can contains approx. 19 portions
Warnings
- WARNING
- Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use, Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F.
- Keep out of reach of small children.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Multiple Marketing Ltd,
- 95 Camberwell Station Rd,
- London,
- SE5 9JJ.
- Multiple Marketing BV,
Return to
- Multiple Marketing Ltd,
- 95 Camberwell Station Rd,
- London,
- SE5 9JJ.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Portion
|%RI*
|Energy kJ/kcal
|933/225
|121/29
|1.4%
|Fat
|19g
|2.5g
|3.5%
|of which saturates
|12g
|1.6g
|7.8%
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|1.4g
|0.6%
|of which sugars
|10g
|1.3g
|1.4%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0%
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.3g
|0.7%
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.0g
|0.3%
|Typical portion is 13g
|-
|-
|-
|Can contains approx. 19 portions
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
