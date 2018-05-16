We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fielding Dairies Real Dairy Spray Cream Light 250G

Fielding Dairies Real Dairy Spray Cream Light 250G
£1.45
£0.58/100g

13g of this product provides

Energy
121kJ
29kcal
1.4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

high

3.5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

7.8%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

medium

1.4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.0g

low

0.3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100g

Product Description

  • UHT aerosol sweetened cream.
  • 30% less fat**
  • Reduced fat Whipped Spray Cream **(30% less fat content compared to the standard product).
  • Wholesome goodness since 1974
  • Deliciously sweet & light
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (92%) (Milk), Sugar (5%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E472b), Stabiliser: Carrageenan (E407), Propellant: Nitrous Oxide (E942)

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: Allergens highlighted in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. After use store in refrigerator. Do not Freeze. For best before: see bottom of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • 1 Break seal
  • 2 Shake gently
  • 3 Spray
  • 4 Wash nozzle

Number of uses

Can contains approx. 19 portions

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use, Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F.
  • Keep out of reach of small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Multiple Marketing Ltd,
  • 95 Camberwell Station Rd,
  • London,
  • SE5 9JJ.
  • Multiple Marketing BV,

Return to

  • Multiple Marketing Ltd,
  • 95 Camberwell Station Rd,
  • London,
  • SE5 9JJ.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100gPortion%RI*
Energy kJ/kcal933/225121/291.4%
Fat19g2.5g3.5%
of which saturates12g1.6g7.8%
Carbohydrate11g1.4g0.6%
of which sugars10g1.3g1.4%
Fibre0.0g0.0g0%
Protein2.6g0.3g0.7%
Salt0.13g0.0g0.3%
Typical portion is 13g---
Can contains approx. 19 portions---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---

Safety information

WARNING Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use, Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F. Keep out of reach of small children.

