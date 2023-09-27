We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Toblerone Milk/White/Dark Chocolates 280G

£4.00

£1.43/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

3x portion 24 g
Energy
529kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2203 kJ/527 kcal

An assortment of milk chocolates, white chocolates, and dark chocolates, all with honey and almond nougat (10%).Snack Mindfullywww.snackmindful.com
Toblerone Milk ChocolateSmooth milk chocolate with honey and almond nougatToblerone Dark ChocolateRich dark chocolate with honey and almond nougatToblerone White ChocolateCreamy white chocolate with honey and almond nougat
Milk, White & Dark Chocolates with Honey & Almond NougatSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1, 6%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Egg Whites, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 28% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum, Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 50 % minimum

Allergy Information

Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Number of uses

24 g = 3 Toblerone. Contains approximately 35 Toblerone

Net Contents

280g ℮

