We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lurpak Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400g
image 1 of Lurpak Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400gimage 2 of Lurpak Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400gimage 3 of Lurpak Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400gimage 4 of Lurpak Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400g

Lurpak Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400g

2(2)
Write a review

£3.75

£9.38/kg

Vegetarian

Blended Spread 57% (32% milk fat & 25% rapeseed oil).Because it's the right thing to do. Find out more about our journey on lurpak.com/sustainability.
Good Food Deserves Lurpak®Genuine excellence and mouth­watering flavour don't just come out of nowhere, and Lurpak® has had an uncompromising approach to making real, quality butter since 1901. It takes a special something to create a butter that's, well, better, and therefore Lurpak is only made with the highest quality of ingredients.Lurpak® Lighter is a reduced fat butter made from just 3 natural ingredients (butter, water and salt).With Lurpak® Lighter by your side you can create delicious and lighter food naturally.
Lurpak® Lighter Slightly Salted Spreadable has the Lurpak® taste with 30% less fat than butter.We start our recipe with Lurpak® butter made from 100% fresh milk.To make it spreadable, we add rapeseed oil and some water. That's all.From pressed rapeseed oil only.Suitable for vegetarians.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Butter (40%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

- Packaging not suitable for microwave.

View all Butter, Spreads & Margarine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here