Lurpak Lighter Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400g

Blended Spread 57% (32% milk fat & 25% rapeseed oil). Because it's the right thing to do. Find out more about our journey on lurpak.com/sustainability.

Good Food Deserves Lurpak® Genuine excellence and mouth­watering flavour don't just come out of nowhere, and Lurpak® has had an uncompromising approach to making real, quality butter since 1901. It takes a special something to create a butter that's, well, better, and therefore Lurpak is only made with the highest quality of ingredients. Lurpak® Lighter is a reduced fat butter made from just 3 natural ingredients (butter, water and salt). With Lurpak® Lighter by your side you can create delicious and lighter food naturally.

Lurpak® Lighter Slightly Salted Spreadable has the Lurpak® taste with 30% less fat than butter. We start our recipe with Lurpak® butter made from 100% fresh milk. To make it spreadable, we add rapeseed oil and some water. That's all. From pressed rapeseed oil only. Suitable for vegetarians.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Butter (40%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage