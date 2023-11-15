L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch 10 Golden Brown 75ml

The world's number 1 root concealer brand*, perfectly covers grey hair. Match and blend Magic Retouch root concealer spray instantly. Suitable for people who use permanent hair dye or semi permanent hair dye and can be matched with your hair colour, even salon colour, for a natural looking finish. Why Magic? This hair spray is simple and quick to use, especially when in a rush or on the go. Having a last minute emergency? Our 75ml Magic Retouch root concealer is easy to carry around in your handbag and is also cabin approved so perfect for when you travel. This low commitment spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments or sudden appearance of grey hair. Formula: Temporary, lightweight formula created for all hair types that perfectly conceals your grey hair and blends to match with your hair colour. Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and only a small amount is required. can be used for up to 25 uses. How to Use? Transform your grey hair instantly in 3 seconds. Hold the can 10-15cm from hair and spray roots in a light stream. Allow 1 minute to dry before achieving your perfect look. Magic Retouch covers grey hair quickly and efficiently. Why Not Try? Perfectly conceal grey roots by matching your hair colour to one of 9 shades, ranging from Blonde, Brown to Black. Don't forget Magic Retouch Precision Brush, our instant grey concealer for temples and scattered greys. For optimal results use both Magic Retouch and Magic Retouch Precision Brush to cover grey hair. Use alongside our box colour range: Casting Creme Gloss, Excellence and Preference. This product is intended for use on grey hairs. If you are suffering from hair loss or alopecia please speak to your GP as it is a medical condition. Hair emergency? This low commitment hair spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments The world's number 1 root concealer brand*, perfectly covers grey hair. Suitable for people who use permanent or semi-permanent hair dye and can be matched with your hair colour, even salon colour, for a natural looking finish. Having a last minute emergency? Our 75ml Magic Retouch root concealer is easy to carry around in your handbag and is also cabin approved so perfect for when you travel. This low commitment spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments or sudden appearance of grey hair. The pinpoint micro-diffuser targets greys and the temporary, lightweight formula matches seamlessly with your hair colour. Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and only a small amount is required. Perfectly conceal grey roots by matching your hair colour to one of 9 shades, ranging from Blonde, Brown to Black. Don't forget Magic Retouch Precision Brush, our instant grey concealer for temples and scattered greys. For optimal results use both Magic Retouch and Magic Retouch Precision Brush to cover grey hair. Use alongside our box colour range: Casting Creme Gloss, Excellence and Preference. *Source: ©2018 Nielsen Data, value and unit sales, Hair Colour - 52 w/e December 2018. 40 Countries* covered accounting for 85% world GNI https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/magic1

Having a hair emergency or looking to cover your grey roots instantly? Why Not Try… The world's number 1 root concealer brand*, a great way to cover grey hair. Match and blend Magic Retouch root concealer to your hair colour. It is suitable for people who use hair dye (permanent hair dye or semi-permanent hair dye), even salon colour for a natural looking finish. *Source: ©2018 Nielsen Data, value and unit sales, Hair Colour - 52 w/e December 2018. 40 Countries* covered accounting for 85% world GNI https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/magic1 Goes well with L'Oréal Casting Crème Gloss 500 Medium Brown Semi Permanent Hair Dye

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

1202050, Isobutane, Ethyl Trisiloxane, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Methyl Trimethicone

Net Contents

75ml

Preparation and Usage