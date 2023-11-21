Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Cherry Blossom & Rosewater 176g

Lenor Scent Bstr Chry Blsm & Rosewater 176g

Discover Lenor in-wash scent boosters. For a boost of freshness from wash to wash (up to 12 weeks in storage), Lenor infuses your clothes with Cherry Blossom & Rose Water scent. Unwind and restore your balance. Delicate notes of cherry blossom and rosewater create a sense of peacefulness and serenity. Lenor Cherry Blossom & Rose Water In-Wash Scent Boosters were created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Cherry Blossom & Rose Water Softener. They are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor.

More of the scent you love In-Wash Scent Booster infused with notes of Cherry Blossom & Rose Water A boost of freshness from wash to wash Pour beads directly into the empty drum before your laundry Lenor In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work with Lenor Softener They are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor Personalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use Now in a cardboard tube. Fully recyclable in the paper stream

Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool

Net Contents

176g ℮

Preparation and Usage