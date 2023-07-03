Les Terrasses St Nicolas Cabernet Franc 75Cl

Vinification Details

Vinification is traditionally conducted in wooden vats named a « Foudre ». Prolonged maceration during 10 to 20 days to obtain a good extraction. After racking and pressing, the malolactic fermentation is always done in wood vats. Alcoholic fermentation begins naturally. Ageing in wood barrels. A light filtration precedes the bottling.

History

Since 1885, six generations of BOUGRIER have mastered the art of wine making in Loire Valley, creating delicate and subtle wines while working in theutmost respect of land and people… We wish you a great pleasure tasting our wines. Our winery, les Caves de la Tourangelle, is located in the village of Saint Georges sur Cher, 4 miles from the famous castle of Chenonceau…

Regional Information