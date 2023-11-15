We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carex Advanced Care Coconut Oil Hand Wash 250ml

5(1)
£1.80

£0.72/100ml

Carex Advanced Care Moisturising Antibacterial Hand WashRoll up your sleeves and grab life with both hands with our expertly formulated hand wash, with 3x more moisturisers* to leave your hands feeling noticeably softer after washing.Life's a handful, but there's nothing holding you back with Carex!*Compared to Carex Original Hand Wash.
Rich Creamy LatherCaring FragranceWith Coconut OilDermatologically Tested Cosmetic Product
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Glycol Distearate, Glyceryl Oleate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene

Net Contents

250ml ℮

