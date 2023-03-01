We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Phizz Caffeine Cherry Flavoured Tablets 20 Pack 86G

4.6(5)
£8.00

£9.30/100g

Vegan

Contains 20 cherry flavoured effervescent tablets.Informed SportWe test, you trust
17 essential ingredients, scientifically formulated for daily wellbeing, exercise and travel.
HydrationElectrolytesVitamins + GuaranaFor everyday useSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 86G

Ingredients

Glucose (Sugar), Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Salts Calcium Carbonate, Ascorbic Acid, Magnesium Carbonate, Malic Acid, Colouring Agents (Black Carrot Powder, Beetroot Powder), Cherry Flavour, Caffeine, Guarana Extract, Sucralose (Sweetener), Niacinamide, Calcium-D-Pantothenate, Biotin, Cyanocobalamin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Zinc Oxide, Folic Acid, Riboflavin-5-Phosphate, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulphate

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

86g

Preparation and Usage

How to take Phizz® Dissolve one tablet in a glass or bottle of water (we like it chilled!). Once prepared consume within 24 hours.

