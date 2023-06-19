We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Taylors of Harrogate Rose Lemonade Fruit Flavoured infusion, 20 Tea Bags 50g

Taylors of Harrogate Rose Lemonade Fruit Flavoured infusion, 20 Tea Bags 50g

£3.00

£6.00/100g

Rose and lemon infusion with natural flavouringsThe Queen's AwardsFor Enterprise: Sustainable Development 2017We're proud to have been honoured with a Queen's Award - the most prestigious award in British business. It recognises our work to build a resilient, sustainable supply chain.
This fragrant infusion is a sunny celebration of rose petals and citrus. Made with zingy lemon peel, lemongrass and a bouquet of ingredients inspired by English country gardens, it's a delicious and caffeine-free slice of summery refreshment.
In 1886, Charles Taylor established our family tea company. By buying the best and blending to suit local water, Taylors became known for quality - and we have the same values today. We're still an independent family company devoted to fairness, quality and extraordinary flavour.We travel the globe to build strong, sustainable relationships with our suppliers. We invest in their farms and communities, working hard to make a continued difference to the quality of our tea and the lives of the people who grow it.All our blends are unique. Tea blending is a craft that takes generations to perfect, and we've spent over a century refining ours. We taste up to 1000 teas a day before selecting the handful which meet our standards, and rigorously taste test to ensure our final blends are always perfect.
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire
Radiant & brightCaffeine-free infusion20 individually wrapped and tagged tea bags
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Hibiscus, Rosehip, Apple, Sweet Blackberry Leaves, Lemongrass, Natural Lemon Flavouring (3%), Lemon Peel (1%), Rose Petals (1%), Natural Flavouring (1%)

Produce of

Blended and packed in the UK from imported ingredients

Number of uses

20 Count

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For the perfect cupTea bag, 100°C water, 4-5 mins

