Flawless Facial Hair Remover

Warnings:

This is not a toy. Keep out of reach of children.

- For external use only.

- For dry use only

Do not use with shaving foam or moisturiser.

- Do not immerse in water. Keep appliance dry.

- Do not look directly into the light during use.

- Do not use on irritated skin, acne, spots or open wounds. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs.

- Read instructions provided before first use, and retain for future reference.