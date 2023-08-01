We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Truffles 200G
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Truffles 200Gimage 2 of Lindt Lindor Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Truffles 200G

Lindt Lindor Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Truffles 200G

£6.00

£3.00/100g

Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling flavoured with Irish CreamLindt Sustainabilitywww.lindt.comLindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
Irresistibly Smooth
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Irish Cream Liquor 0.26%, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts.

Net Contents

200g ℮

