We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Milkybar White Chocolate Pieces 80G
image 1 of Milkybar White Chocolate Pieces 80Gimage 2 of Milkybar White Chocolate Pieces 80Gimage 3 of Milkybar White Chocolate Pieces 80Gimage 4 of Milkybar White Chocolate Pieces 80Gimage 5 of Milkybar White Chocolate Pieces 80G

Milkybar White Chocolate Pieces 80G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£1.88/100g

White chocolate pieceswww.milkybar.co.ukGood to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.Milkybar is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at ra.org
This festive giant tube contains great creamy tasting, smooth white chocolate Milkybar buttons, perfect for gifting or sharing with friends and family in the run up to Christmas.With no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by everyone.Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk. Even though it didn't contain vitamins, Milkybar® was still designed to offer the goodness of milk.Milkybar is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at ra.org
Have you seen the Milkybar advent calendar which is an ideal gift in the run up to Christmas?
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Deliciously creamy Milkybar white chocolate buttonsWith no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!Suitable for vegetariansWorking with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed) (37.5%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Mango Kernel/ Palm/ Sal/ Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years

View all Stocking Fillers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here