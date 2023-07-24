Milkybar White Chocolate Pieces 80G

White chocolate pieces www.milkybar.co.uk Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Milkybar is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at ra.org

This festive giant tube contains great creamy tasting, smooth white chocolate Milkybar buttons, perfect for gifting or sharing with friends and family in the run up to Christmas. With no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by everyone. Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk. Even though it didn't contain vitamins, Milkybar® was still designed to offer the goodness of milk. Milkybar is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at ra.org

Have you seen the Milkybar advent calendar which is an ideal gift in the run up to Christmas?

Deliciously creamy Milkybar white chocolate buttons With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give! Suitable for vegetarians Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed) (37.5%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Mango Kernel/ Palm/ Sal/ Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years