Pukka Organic Morning Berry 20 Tea Bags 34G

4.7(43)
£4.75

£13.97/100g

Pukka Organic Morning Berry 20 Tea Bags 34g Rooibos - the sweetness of the South African sun all the sweeter here for its fairness. Every Pukka tea is certified Fair for Life - helping workers, farmers and everyone involved to live better.1% for the PlanetMade with purpose. Caring for the planet is in our nature. This packaging is a mix of recyclable and compostable. When sorting, separate the tag from the teabag.
Berry boostThis lively blend of uplifiting ginseng and rooibos, bursting with lush blackcurrant and hibiscus brings colour to your day.
The Pukka storyEver since Tim and Sebastian founded Pukka we have remained true to our mission of connecting people to the beauty and power of nature. We blend only the finest organic herbs using a mastery of science and traditional wisdom, nurturing both you and our beautiful planet with every delicious sip.
Soil Association Organic - Non-UK AgricultureEU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU AgricultureFSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C02132315% FairWild™ certified ingredients (rosehip, licorice) by dried weight. Visit www.fairwild.org80% Fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - rooibos, hibiscus, rosehip, licorice, spearmint leaf.Fair WildFair for life - Fair trade
OrganicNaturally awakeWith rooibos, bold blackcurrant and vibrant ginsengNaturally caffeine-freeNaturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced, organic ingredientsKosher - U
Pack size: 34G

Ingredients

Rooibos Leaf (32%), Hibiscus Flower, Rosehip, Blackcurrant Fruit (6%), Licorice Root, Spearmint Leaf, Rosemary Leaf, Blackberry Fruit (2%), Ginseng Root (2%), Blackcurrant Flavour (2%), Blueberry Flavour, Lemongrass Essential Oil Flavour, Spearmint Essential Oil Flavour

Net Contents

20 x 34g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Bring these incredible herbs aliveBoil only what you need100°C 210°F5-15 Mins

