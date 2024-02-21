Pukka Organic Morning Berry 20 Tea Bags 34g Rooibos - the sweetness of the South African sun all the sweeter here for its fairness. Every Pukka tea is certified Fair for Life - helping workers, farmers and everyone involved to live better. 1% for the Planet Made with purpose. Caring for the planet is in our nature. This packaging is a mix of recyclable and compostable. When sorting, separate the tag from the teabag.

Berry boost This lively blend of uplifiting ginseng and rooibos, bursting with lush blackcurrant and hibiscus brings colour to your day.

The Pukka story Ever since Tim and Sebastian founded Pukka we have remained true to our mission of connecting people to the beauty and power of nature. We blend only the finest organic herbs using a mastery of science and traditional wisdom, nurturing both you and our beautiful planet with every delicious sip.

Soil Association Organic - Non-UK Agriculture EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323 15% FairWild™ certified ingredients (rosehip, licorice) by dried weight. Visit www.fairwild.org 80% Fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - rooibos, hibiscus, rosehip, licorice, spearmint leaf. Fair Wild Fair for life - Fair trade

Organic Naturally awake With rooibos, bold blackcurrant and vibrant ginseng Naturally caffeine-free Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced, organic ingredients Kosher - U

Pack size: 34G

Ingredients

Rooibos Leaf (32%), Hibiscus Flower, Rosehip, Blackcurrant Fruit (6%), Licorice Root, Spearmint Leaf, Rosemary Leaf, Blackberry Fruit (2%), Ginseng Root (2%), Blackcurrant Flavour (2%), Blueberry Flavour, Lemongrass Essential Oil Flavour, Spearmint Essential Oil Flavour

Net Contents

20 x 34g ℮

Preparation and Usage