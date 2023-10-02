We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 10 Chip Shop Favourites 350g

Tesco 10 Chip Shop Favourites 350g

£3.00

£0.86/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One curry topper
Energy
390kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1115kJ / 268kcal

Skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) chunks with either mushy peas or curry sauce in a batter coating.
FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING White fish topped with mushy peas or curry sauce, coated in a crispy batter
Pack size: 350G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam
Made using basa farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

One mushy pea topper,One curry topper
Energy
325kJ
78kcal
390kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928kJ / 222kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (43%), Water, Wheat Flour, Peas, Coconut Milk Extract, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Dextrin, Modified Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Sugar, Parsley, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast, White Pepper, Dextrose, Thickener (Guar Gum).

,

INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (43%), Water, Wheat Flour, Rice Bran Oil Shortening, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Rice Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Tapioca Dextrin, Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Turmeric, Chilli, Fenugreek, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder, Clove, Flavouring, Yeast, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mushy pea topper (35g)Per 100gOne curry topper (35g)
Energy928kJ / 222kcal325kJ / 78kcal1115kJ / 268kcal390kJ / 94kcal
Fat12.8g4.5g16.7g5.8g
Saturates2.5g0.9g3.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate14.9g5.2g18.4g6.4g
Sugars1.6g0.6g3.1g1.1g
Fibre2.2g0.8g1.4g0.5g
Protein10.8g3.8g10.2g3.6g
Salt0.57g0.20g0.74g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

