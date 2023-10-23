Spontex Unwrapped Sponge Scourer

Spontex Unwrapped Sponge Scourer is efficient and packaging free, there is no unnecessary packaging. The sponge is ideal for wiping down surfaces and mopping up spills whilst the scouring side is efficient for all daily washing up. Did you know? The sponge side of the scourer is made from cellulose, an ultra thirsty material, which means it can absorb 22 times its own dry weight in water. The wiping side of Spontex Unwrapped Sponge Scourers is made from cellulose which is a natural, plant based material that's 100% biodegradable in less than 3 months. The wood pulp used to make the cellulose comes from sustainably managed forests. The scouring side is made using 100% recycled fibres, with just one 50cl bottle, 4 scourers can be made. They can be washed and reused multiple times. When they are no longer fit for their intended use why not find them a new purpose like cleaning shoes or scrubbing bins. As part of their commitment to reduce the use of unnecessary packaging, the scourers are completely unwrapped which means Spontex don't use any cardboard or plastic packaging on this product. Top Tip: To quickly freshen up the scourers, pop them in a suitable container with some clean water and microwave for 30 seconds or so… wait a minute or two before removing as they'll still be hot. Scourer size: 71 x 23 x 97.5 mm. * 100% of the fibres used in the scouring part are recycled.

Spontex® develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their range of clever cleaning products includes cloths, scourers, gloves and mops, all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier.

Efficient sponge scourer, packaging free. Super absorbent and supple. Scourer side made from 100% recycled fibres.* Sponge side made from 100% biodegradable cellulose. Washable and reusable.

Produce of

Made in China