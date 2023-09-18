Arden & Amici Italian Crackers 250g

Crisp and salty crackers made with sourdough Find us and say ciao! Why not stop by and join us for recipes and inspiration, little slices of Italian life, and more. New friends are always welcome!

Our crispy crackers are made with sourdough for extra flavour and sprinkled with salt for a delicious savoury taste of Italy. Perfect for enjoying on their own or we love serving them with a classic combination of tomato, basil and mozzarella.

There are many things that spring to mind when you think of Italy: tradition, love of family and of course passion for food! We've made great friends with generations of local Italian bakers, our wonderful Amici, who have shared with us their traditional methods and quality ingredients.

Made with Sourdough Portion Packed for Freshness

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt (2%) Malted Wheat Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Sourdough Starter (Wheat), Yeast

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 portions

Net Contents

250g ℮