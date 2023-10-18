Zarbee's 3+Years Multivits+Immune Support 120ml

Support your little one’s everyday health and immune system* with Zarbee’s® Children’s Multivits + Immune Support, made using scientifically tested‡, naturally sourced ingredients. Like all Zarbee’s® immune support products, this great-tasting immune support for kids is packed with almost 50% pure honey. Its curated multi-vitamin formula includes naturally derived rosehip extract, which is naturally rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system*, Zinc that helps to protect cells from oxidative stress** and Biotin that supports the maintenance of mucous membranes to keep them healthy, including the lining of the throat and airways***. Zarbee’s® Children’s Multivits + Immune Support is suitable for vegetarians and contains no artificial colours or flavours. This formula made with naturally derived ingredients and is a good source of vitamins for kids and has a tasty berry flavour. The daily serving is 5ml and each 120ml bottle contains 24 servings. Help take care of your child’s everyday health with Zarbee’s® Children’s Multivits + Immune Support. It contains simple, curated ingredients inspired by nature and backed by science‡. For more nature-inspired products, discover the entire Zarbee’s® range of wellness products to support the health & wellbeing of your whole hive. ‡*Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. ‡**Zinc contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. ‡***Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal mucous membranes. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced diet. It is important to maintain a varied, healthy diet and lifestyle. For children 3+ years.

Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Honey (48%), Sucrose, Water, L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) from Rosehip (Rosa canina) Fruit Extract (17%), Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Zinc Lactate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage