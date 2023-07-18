Tropicana Pressed Apple Fruit Juice 1.5L

Apple Juice Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Great Value** **Based on RRP for this product and the RRP for a Tropicana 900ml carton. Too Good to Go Past my Date? Look smell taste Don't waste Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging CarbonNeutral.com Win £250 Everyday* Nothing beats that feeling when you're enjoying quality time with family and friends. To make those moments even more enjoyable this summer, we're giving away £250/€250 every day! So whether you're lining up that weekend brunch or that extra special Saturday night dinner, it's our way bring even more brightness to your table. *UK & ROI, 18+ only. 00:01 05/06/23 - 23:59 10/09/23. Purchase a promotional pack, visit www.tropicana.co.uk/win250 and complete the online form to provide your details (incl barcode) to be entered into the daily prize draw. Purchase required. Prizes: 98 x £250 cash or Euro equivalent. Retain receipt to claim. Internet access & a valid UK or ROI bank account required. Max 1 entry per purchase per day. Max 1 prize per person. Visit www.tropicana.co.uk/win250 for full T&Cs & prize details. Promoter: Tropicana Products UK Ltd, 450 South Oak Way, Green Park, Reading, Berkshire, RG2 6UW, United Kingdom.

1 of your 5 a day 150ml of Tropicana Pure Premium provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables. Vitamin C which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue

The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with too good to go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources Pure-Pak® Classic Elopak This carton's cardboard is completely carbon neutral and is 100% recyclable. So, when you've finished your Tropicana, make sure you recycle. It's what this carton was made for. Tropicana is a registered trade mark of Tropicana Products, Inc. ©2023

I'm 1 of Your 5 a Day! Perfectly Pressed Fruit Juice Not from Concentrate As with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugar Tropicana is Juiced from the Best Quality Fruits Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 1.5L

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Apple Puree, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Number of uses

This pack contains 11-12 servings

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

