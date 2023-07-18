We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropicana Pressed Apple Fruit Juice 1.5L

Tropicana Pressed Apple Fruit Juice 1.5L

£4.50

£0.30/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 150ml serving contains
Energy
293kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 195 kJ/46 kcal

Apple JuiceEnjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Great Value****Based on RRP for this product and the RRP for a Tropicana 900ml carton.Too Good to GoPast my Date?Look smell tasteDon't wasteCertified Carbon Neutral® packagingCarbonNeutral.comWin £250 Everyday*Nothing beats that feeling when you're enjoying quality time with family and friends.To make those moments even more enjoyable this summer, we're giving away £250/€250 every day!So whether you're lining up that weekend brunch or that extra special Saturday night dinner, it's our way bring even more brightness to your table.*UK & ROI, 18+ only. 00:01 05/06/23 - 23:59 10/09/23. Purchase a promotional pack, visit www.tropicana.co.uk/win250 and complete the online form to provide your details (incl barcode) to be entered into the daily prize draw. Purchase required. Prizes: 98 x £250 cash or Euro equivalent. Retain receipt to claim. Internet access & a valid UK or ROI bank account required. Max 1 entry per purchase per day. Max 1 prize per person. Visit www.tropicana.co.uk/win250 for full T&Cs & prize details. Promoter: Tropicana Products UK Ltd, 450 South Oak Way, Green Park, Reading, Berkshire, RG2 6UW, United Kingdom.
1 of your 5 a day150ml of Tropicana Pure Premium provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables.Vitamin C which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with too good to go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.orgThis carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sourcesPure-Pak® ClassicElopakThis carton's cardboard is completely carbon neutral and is 100% recyclable. So, when you've finished your Tropicana, make sure you recycle. It's what this carton was made for.Tropicana is a registered trade mark of Tropicana Products, Inc. ©2023
I'm 1 of Your 5 a Day!Perfectly Pressed Fruit JuiceNot from ConcentrateAs with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugarTropicana is Juiced from the Best Quality FruitsSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 1.5L
Vitamin C which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
As with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugar

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Apple Puree, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Number of uses

This pack contains 11-12 servings

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving

