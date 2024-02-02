We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dr Oetker Ristorante Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Pesto Pizza 360g

£3.00

£0.83/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 pizza contains
Energy
1853kJ
443kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
22g

-

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

-

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
2g

-

33%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100 g

Frozen Pizza Richly Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Pepperoni-Salami and Pesto Sauce on a Thin and Crispy Base.
Discover a delicious taste of Italian sunshine with a frozen pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante. Our thin and crispy pizza is topped with an irresistible combination of pepperoni slices, creamy diced mozzarella cheese, juicy cherry tomatoes and a delicious pesto garnish. A delicious Italian inspired pepperoni pizza, with a perfect balance of ingredients. That's what makes Pizza Ristorante.
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (16%), Cherry Tomatoes (10%), Water, Pepperoni-Salami (7%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Pesto (5%) (Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Water, Basil, Spinach, Parsley, Toasted Onion Garlic Paste (Garlic, Onions, Water, Salt, Roasted Onions), Whole Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Salt, Pepper, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Pepper Extract), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Pepper, Paprika, Oregano, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Spelt, Rye, Barley, Oats). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves two people

Net Contents

360g ℮

Additives

Free From Flavour Enhancers

