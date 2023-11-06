Tesco 18 Asian Inspired Selection 306g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 223kJ
-
- 54kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.9g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 176kJ
-
- 42kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot (15%), Red Pepper (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, White Cabbage, Rice Flour, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Gluten, Wheat, Fennel, Cinnamon, Rice Starch, Cane Molasses, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One wonton (18g)
|Energy
|978kJ / 233kcal
|176kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|31.4g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 195kJ
-
- 47kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper (10%), Rice Flour, Soya Bean, White Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Bean Sprouts, Onion, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Salt, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat, Rice Starch, Fennel, Cinnamon, Cane Molasses, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, White Pepper, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One spring roll (18g)
|Energy
|1081kJ / 259kcal
|195kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 223kJ
-
- 54kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.9g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (32%), White Bread [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Dried Egg White, Sesame Oil, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One prawn toast (15g)
|Energy
|1484kJ / 357kcal
|223kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|12.1g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
