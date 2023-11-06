We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 18 Asian Inspired Selection 306g

£3.50

£1.14/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One prawn toast
Energy
223kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1484kJ / 357kcal

6 Vegetable Wontons: Carrot, spring onion and water chestnuts encased in pastry. 6 Vegetable Spring Rolls: Pastry rolls filled with mixed vegetables with ginger, sesame oil and garlic. 6 Prawn Toast: White bread topped with prawns, water chestnuts and sesame seeds.
An 18 piece Asian inspired selection containing 6 vegetable wontons, 6 vegetable spring rolls and 6 prawn toastcrispy golden nibbles with veggie wontons, spring rolls and prawn toast
Pack size: 306G

Net Contents

306g e

One wonton
Energy
176kJ
42kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 233kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot (15%), Red Pepper (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, White Cabbage, Rice Flour, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Gluten, Wheat, Fennel, Cinnamon, Rice Starch, Cane Molasses, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne wonton (18g)
Energy978kJ / 233kcal176kJ / 42kcal
Fat8.3g1.5g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate31.4g5.7g
Sugars4.2g0.8g
Fibre2.7g0.5g
Protein6.8g1.2g
Salt0.65g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

