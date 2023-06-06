Better Nature Curry Tempeh Pieces 180G Your Impact When you tuck into your tempeh, you're enjoying food that has a very low carbon footprint, verified by My Emissions. And you're making a positive impact on people's lives as we donate 1% of our sales to tackle malnutrition in Indonesia, the home of tempeh. Thank you for making a difference with your meals. Learn more: betternaturetempeh.co/your-impact Carbon rating A My Emissions

Tempeh is a delicious plant-based food made by naturally culturing whole soybeans so they become even more nutritious and versatile. It's beans made better. Not another meat alternative, tempeh has been a staple in Indonesia for over 300 years. Packed with protein and high in fibre, you can make tempeh the heart of all your favourite meals, from curries and stir-fries to sandwiches and salads. At Better Nature, we think life's better with tempeh. Take a bite and we're sure you'll agree.

V-Label International - Vegan, V-LABEL.COM

Beans made better Plant Based 100% Natural Ingredients High in Protein Packed with Flavour High in fibre more fibre than an apple Source of iron & vitamin B2 help to maintain energy levels High in phosphorus good for your teeth & bones 1 of Your 5 a Day Gluten Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Tempeh 90% (Soya Beans, Water, Tempeh Culture (Rice Flour, Inoculum)), Sunflower Oil, Water, Spices (Cumin, Paprika, Chillies, Fenugreek, Pepper, Liquorice Root), Salt, Turmeric Purée, Onion, Garlic, Tomato Purée, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Thickener: Guar Gum, Turmeric Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

180g