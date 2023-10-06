We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lipton Peach Ice Tea 6 X 330Ml

£4.00

£0.20/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 330ml:
Energy
186kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.9g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 56 kJ/13 kcal

Still Soft Drink with Tea Extract and Peach Juice with Sugars and Sweetener.Recipes may vary across Europe, visit https://linktr.ee/LIPTONICETEA for details.
Lipton and the Lipton device are trade marks used under licence.
Low in CaloriesNo ColoursNo PreservativesNo Artificial Sweeteners
Pack size: 1.98L
Low in Calories

Ingredients

Water, Sugars (Sucrose, Fructose), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Black Tea Extract (0.12%), Peach Juice from Concentrate (0.1%), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from Stevia)

Number of uses

1 portion = 330 ml (Pack contains 6 portions)

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Tastes best when chilled.

Additives

Free From Artificial SweetenersFree From ColoursFree From PreservativesContains Sweeteners

