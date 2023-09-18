Lindt Lindor Silver 600g

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before: (see back). HIGHLY MELTABLE - KEEP COOL

Have you tried our other irresistible LINDOR products?

Wherever and whenever you take a LINDOR moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap LINDOR and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.

Wherever and whenever you take a LINDOR moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap LINDOR and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss. Have you tried our other irresistible LINDOR products? Lindt LINDOR - MILK

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023