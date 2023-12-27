We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fullgreen Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli 200g

1(1)
£2.00

£10.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Values per 100g serving
Energy
25kcal
105kJ
-%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

-

-%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

-%of the reference intake
Sugars
1g

-

-%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

-

-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 105KJ / 25Kcal

Fullgreen Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli 200g
87% lower in carbs than white riceRiced broccoli & cauliflower (4g) versus white rice (31g)Finding time to make nutritious, veg-filled meals is hard which is why so many of us are missing out on our daily portion of veg. The good news is Fullgreen's riced veggies require zero prep. Keep a pack in your cupboard for those times you don't have time. Serve in grain-free salads or in the place of rice. We think it goes great with a curry!Grain & Gluten Free. 2 servings of veg per pouch.Shelf-stable with no preservatives.
100% plant basedGrain-freeReady in 2 minsThe power of nutritious, non-GMO vegetablesGluten-freeLower-carbNo added saltBPA-freePreservative-freeNon-GMOSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 200G
Lower-carbNo added salt

Ingredients

Cauliflower (60%), Broccoli (40%)

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified IngredientsFree From Preservatives

