Fullgreen Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli 200g

87% lower in carbs than white rice Riced broccoli & cauliflower (4g) versus white rice (31g) Finding time to make nutritious, veg-filled meals is hard which is why so many of us are missing out on our daily portion of veg. The good news is Fullgreen's riced veggies require zero prep. Keep a pack in your cupboard for those times you don't have time. Serve in grain-free salads or in the place of rice. We think it goes great with a curry! Grain & Gluten Free. 2 servings of veg per pouch. Shelf-stable with no preservatives.

100% plant based Grain-free Ready in 2 mins The power of nutritious, non-GMO vegetables Gluten-free Lower-carb No added salt BPA-free Preservative-free Non-GMO Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cauliflower (60%), Broccoli (40%)

Net Contents

200g ℮

