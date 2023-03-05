We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Graze Cocoa Orange Oat Boost 4 X 30G
image 1 of Graze Cocoa Orange Oat Boost 4 X 30Gimage 2 of Graze Cocoa Orange Oat Boost 4 X 30G

Graze Cocoa Orange Oat Boost 4 X 30G

4.6(162)
Write a review

£2.75

£2.29/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving (30g) contains
Energy
545kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1816 kJ

Wholegrain oat, cocoa and orange flapjacks with cacao nibsEnjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Baked in the UK, these Oat Boosts are infused with zesty orange oil combined with superfood cacao nibs and natural wholegrain oats for a deliciously moreish taste.*We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging.** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!
RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.orgFSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
Quality, wholesome ingredientsNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesNo artificial sweetenersSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 120G
Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Ingredients

Oats (43%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm**), Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Cacao Nibs (2.5%), Humectant: Glycerine, Palm Fat**, Soluble Corn Fibre, Soya Flour, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Citrus Fibre, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, **Contains Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial Sweeteners

View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here