Graze Cocoa Orange Oat Boost 4 X 30G

Wholegrain oat, cocoa and orange flapjacks with cacao nibs Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Baked in the UK, these Oat Boosts are infused with zesty orange oil combined with superfood cacao nibs and natural wholegrain oats for a deliciously moreish taste. *We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging. ** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!

RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323

Quality, wholesome ingredients No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives No artificial sweeteners Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 120G

Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Ingredients

Oats (43%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm**), Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Cacao Nibs (2.5%), Humectant: Glycerine, Palm Fat**, Soluble Corn Fibre, Soya Flour, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Citrus Fibre, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, **Contains Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Additives