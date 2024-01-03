Nivea Feel Pampered Gift Set Our Nivea gift packaging is... 100% Plastic free Made from FSC cardboard only Printed using Mineral oil free inks www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability

Give her a moment of luxury and relaxation with our NIVEA Feel Pampered gift set - the perfect combination of products to moisturise and refresh the skin. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate orchid scent to delight your senses, while the Cottonseed Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably soft. Our NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Roll-On 50ml, offers effective protection and a gentle fragrance - with precious pearl extracts – leaving your underarms feeling soft, smooth and beautiful. Our NIVEA Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion 250ml, is infused with the NIVEA Deep Moisture Serum and precious Shea Butter. The patented NIVEA formula gently melts into your skin leaving it smooth to touch and deeply moisturised for 48 hours. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body. Our NIVEA Soothing 24H Moisture Day Cream SPF15 50ml, enriched with Liquorice Extract, Grape Seed Oi, and NIVEA Moisture Care Complex intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, balancing your skin's own moisture level. Our NIVEA Soothing 24H Moisture Night Cream 50ml, with Liquorice Extract, Grape Seed Oi and Provitamin B5 supports your skin's natural resistance against irritations and enhances your skin's natural regeneration at night.

FSC - FSC™, Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Perfect combination of products to moisturise and refresh the skin. All Skin Types Vegan Friendly Tamper Proof Contains Full Size Products

Ingredients

Nivea® Cashmere & Cottonseed Oilshower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Gossypium Hirsutum Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Nivea Soothing 24h Moisture Day Cream SPF15: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Methylpropanediol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Stearate, Tapioca Starch, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Distarch Phosphate, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Xanthan Gum, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Nivea Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, C15-19 Alkane, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Parfum, Nivea Pearl & Beauty Anti-perspirant Roll-on: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Persea Gratissima Oil, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Benzy Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Soothing 24h Moisture Night Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Methylpropanediol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Cocoglycerides, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol

Preparation and Usage