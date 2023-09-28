Starbucks Daily Brew 250ml

Milk drink with Starbucks Arabica coffee, sterilised. Committed to 100% ethical coffee sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.

The NEW Starbucks® Daily Brew iced coffee with Milk is specially crafted by Starbucks coffee masters for a straightforward coffee taste with 30% less sugar*. It's a simply delicious chilled coffee for everyday enjoyment, which can be consumed anywhere: at home or on the go. To enjoy our delicious Starbucks® Daily Brew with Milk at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours. Be sure to look out for our other Daily Brew chilled coffees: Coffee with Milk + Vanil-la flavour and Coffee with Milk + Chocolate lavour. Starbucks is completely passionate about coffee, going to great lengths to get the best taste in every cup and achieve the best coffee flavour. Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices program. C.A.F.E Practices has been the cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying and selling coffee since 2004. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/ *than most chilled coffees

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

1.27% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (22.9%), Sugar (2%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage