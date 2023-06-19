Funkin Nitro Cocktails Alcohol Free Passion Fruit Martini 4 x 200ml

Alcohol free, nitrogen infused cocktail mixed drink with passion fruit.

Trusted by top bartenders, we've been mixing great tasting cocktails since 1999. Our Alcohol Free Passion Fruit Martini serves up all the vibrant flavour and velvety smooth texture of a cocktail crafted at the bar without any of the alcohol at 94 calories per can.

Not more than 0.05% ABV.

94 Calories Kcal Per 200ml Can Infused with nitrogen for a velvety texture and smooth head Alcohol Free Suitable for Vegan

Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (26%) (Pineapple, Orange, Passion Fruit, Mango), Sugar, Fruit Purées (6%) (Passion Fruit, Mango), Lime Juice (3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Beta Carotene, Paprika Extract), Natural Flavourings, Made-Wine, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Net Contents

4 x 200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage