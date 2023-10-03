We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Face Wash Gel 150Ml
image 1 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Face Wash Gel 150Mlimage 2 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Face Wash Gel 150Mlimage 3 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Face Wash Gel 150Mlimage 4 of Nivea Derma Skin Clear Face Wash Gel 150Ml

Nivea Derma Skin Clear Face Wash Gel 150Ml

4.4(85)
Write a review

£5.50

£3.67/100ml

NIVEA DERMA SKIN CLEAR FACE WASH GEL 150ML
Want to gain back control over your skin? During the day and the night, excess sebum builds up on our skin which clogs our pores and promotes the development of impurities. The NIVEA Derma Skin Clear Wash Gel removes this unwanted sebum to help avoid the appearance of new impurities.
Deeply cleanses, clears out pores and removes excess oilReduces & prevents reapperance of blemishesEffectively fights blemishesSpecially formulated for blemish-prone skinWith Salicylic Acid and NiacinamideClinically tested98% rPET bottle (excl. label & pump)Vegan formula - no animal-derived ingredients
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

150ml ℮

View all Face Cleansing

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here