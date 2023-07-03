Organix Fruity Pic-Nix Dried Plum & Tomato 4x17g

Organic fruity pic-nix dried plum & carrot containing prunes blended with dried tomato For more information on children's portion size, please visit us at www.organix.com. Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com

We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love. Scrummy snacks for on the go, let the wonderous times flow!

EU Organic - TR-BIO-141, EU/non-EU Agriculture FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C128324, www.fsc.org Organix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.

I'm 100% organic fruit No junk promise Nothing artificial Gluten free Source of fibre Vegetarian & vegan friendly

Pack size: 68G

Ingredients

Prunes 92.5%, Dried Tomato 5.0%, Rice Flour* 2.0%, Sunflower Oil** 0.5%, Total 100%, *A dusting of Organic Rice Flour is used to prevent stickiness, **A tiny amount of Organic Sunflower Oil is used in moulding

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Tree Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts.

Net Contents

4 x 17g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months