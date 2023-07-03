We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Organix Fruity Pic-Nix Dried Plum & Tomato 4x17g

Organix Fruity Pic-Nix Dried Plum & Tomato 4x17g

£3.00

£44.12/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Organic fruity pic-nix dried plum & carrot containing prunes blended with dried tomatoFor more information on children's portion size, please visit us at www.organix.com.Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
1 of a child's 5 a day††Each pack of Fruity Pic-Nix contains 1 of a child's 5 a day.Fruity treat††††We recommend fruit snacks are given at mealtimes to minimise dental health impact.
We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.Scrummy snacks for on the go, let the wonderous times flow!
EU Organic - TR-BIO-141, EU/non-EU AgricultureFSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C128324, www.fsc.orgOrganix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.
I'm 100% organic fruitNo junk promiseNothing artificialGluten freeSource of fibreVegetarian & vegan friendly
Pack size: 68G
Source of fibre

Ingredients

Prunes 92.5%, Dried Tomato 5.0%, Rice Flour* 2.0%, Sunflower Oil** 0.5%, Total 100%, *A dusting of Organic Rice Flour is used to prevent stickiness, **A tiny amount of Organic Sunflower Oil is used in moulding

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Tree Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts.

Net Contents

4 x 17g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months

