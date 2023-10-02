We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 10 Aromatic Laksa Cones 180g

Tesco Plant Chef 10 Aromatic Laksa Cones 180g

5(1)
Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One laksa cone
Energy
173kJ
42kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

high

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1154kJ / 277kcal

Green striped pastry cones filled with mixed seasoned vegetables.
fragrant & crisp VEGETABLES WITH LEMONGRASS & COCONUT
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (29%) [Potato, Green Pepper, Carrot, Red Pepper, Shallot], Wheat Flour, Water, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Lemongrass, Coriander, Spinach Juice, Galangal, Chive Juice, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Coconut Powder, Garlic, Coconut Flakes, Salt, Paprika, Turmeric, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

180g

