Najma Halal Pizza Topping Selection 80g

Najma Halal Pizza Topping Selection 80g

£1.25

£1.56/100g

Halal Turkey Pizza Salami & Pepperoni SlicesShare your favourite recipes using our Najma products.
Sliced dry cured and smoked turkey product.Prepared with 100g of turkey meat per 100g of finished product.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Halal - Halal Certification Germany
Pack size: 80G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Celery, Milk, Mustard, SoyaContains: Oats

Net Contents

80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving Instruction: Open for 10 minutes before consumption.

Ready to EatHalal - Halal Certification Germany

Ingredients

Turkey Meat, Palm Fat, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Spice Extracts, Colour: Beetroot Concentrate, Starter Cultures, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

May Contain: Celery, Milk, Mustard, SoyaContains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:1019kJ/
-245kcal
Fat:17.4g
of which saturates:7.8g
Carbohydrate:0.9g
of which sugars:<0.5g
Fibre:0.9g
Protein:21g
Salt:4.0g

